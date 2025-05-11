Australian players mull whether to return for IPL 2025 amid growing anxiety as BCCI plans for restart

The Australian players are pondering over whether to return for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the tournament was suspended for a week following the border conflict between India and Pakistan. Punjab Kings were playing Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala when the match was called off midway.

The next morning, the entire entourage from Dharamshala was brought back to Delhi, ensuring safety for the players and others involved. According to a report in Daily Mail, several players were left shaken by the situation and are considering seriously whether to return to India or not. Some even asked why the game in Dharamshala went ahead?

Among the Australian players to have headed back are Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc, who was pictured at the Sydney Airport on Sunday. Although the likes of Travis Head, Pat Cummins weren't pictured but several reports stated that have left India on Saturday (May 10).

"Our players and extended staff have safely returned to Bengaluru and are now homebound to their respective cities and countries," Royal Challengers Bengaluru had said in a statement.

It is also to be noted that Australia will be playing the World Test Championship final on June 11 against South Africa in the United Kingdom. In that case, the decision of not to return to India for IPL 2025 for the Test-bound players seem justified.

Australian players in contention for IPL 2025 playoffs While Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals are already out of playoffs contention, there are still some players who could be in contention of final four.

Nathan Ellis (CSK), Pat Cummins, Travis Head (both SRH) are out of the contention for the playoffs while SRH's Adam Zampa was earlier ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury. Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell have also been ruled out of the tournament.

Among those still in contention for a spot in playoffs are Mitchell Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals), Spencer Johnson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Justin Langer [coach], Mitch Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants), Josh Hazlewood, Tim David (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Ricky Ponting [coach], Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett (Punjab Kings).

What's latest development on IPL 2025? Meanwhile, according to latest reports, the BCCI is planning to restart the tournament on May 16, with the final to be played on May 30. A reworked IP 2025 schedule is expected soon.