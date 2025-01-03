Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s fanboy moment with Virat Kohli breaks the internet | Viral video

Australian Prime Minsiter Anthony Albanese, who interacted with the cricket teams of India and Australia on Wednesday ahead of the decisive fifth Test, had his fan boy moment on meeting Virat Kohli. The video that went viral show while greeting the Indian players, he stops for a personal chat with Kohli.

Can pass a law for Bumrah: Australian PM During the meeting, the Australian PM effusively praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his exploits in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

According to the local media, Albanese acknowledged Bumrah's superb performance in the series. The Indian spearhead has taken 30 wickets in the series so far and also became the fastest Indian pacer to 200 wickets, achieving the feat in his 44th game.

"We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step. Every time he has come onto bowl has been very exciting," Albanese said during his interaction with the players, referring to Bumrah.

"The Australian and Indian teams have already given us an incredible summer of cricket," Albanese commented as he posted pics with the two teams.

"When the fifth test starts on Friday, the SCG will be a sea of pink in support of the great work of the McGrath Foundation. Go Australia!," read another post from him.

It’s our chance to win the series. Can’t wait: Pat Cummins Australia are leading the series 2-1 and the outcome of the Sydney Test will determine if the hosts regain the trophy after more than a decade.

Australian captain Pat Cummins played a big part in ensuring a 2-1 series lead for his team going into Sydney.

Reflecting on the last week, he said: “The last week in Melbourne is right up there is one of the best Test matches we’ve been involved with,” Cummins said. “Over the five days, I’ve never seen anything like it.