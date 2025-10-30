Australian teenage cricketer dies after freak injury in Melbourne; brings back memories of Phil Hughes tragedy

Memories of Phil Hughes tragedy came back on Thursday once again as a 17-year-old teenage cricketer, Ben Austin, breathed his last in Melbourne after being hit by a ball in the neck region during a training session at the nets. A player from Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne's eastern suburbs, Austin was struck on the neck on October 28 while facing deliveries from a side arm equipment.

Despite wearing a helmet, Austin wasn't using a stem guard - a protective gear that shields the area under the helmet. He collapsed soon after being hit and was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately. Austin was on life support before passing away on Thursday morning.

The news of Austin's death sent shockwaves throughout the fraternity. In 2014, Hughes, who had played 52 international matches for Australia by then, was struck on the neck by a Sean Abbot bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney. He went unconscious immediately and was rushed to the hospital. Hughes passed away at the age of 25.

Hughes death prompted several reforms in cricket safety as stem guards became a regular equipment for professionals at the top level. However, the gear remains inconsistent ay the junior level.

Indian, Australian cricketers pay tribute to Austin The Indian and Australian cricketers paid tribute to Austin by wearing black armbands in their semifinal match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

“Both teams are wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin, who sadly passed away following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night,” BCCI said.

“Thanks to the Indian team for joining us in wearing black armbands to pay tribute to Ben Austin, a young man from Melbourne who tragically lost his life playing the game we all love. Sending love to Ben's friends, family and cricket mates.” said Australian Women's Cricket Team.

Meanwhile, Hughes' family released a statement to Austin's family. “We would like to send our deepest condolences to the Austin family for the loss of their adored son and brother, Ben. Our thoughts are with you, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club and the greater cricket community as we think of Ben and his love of cricket. We send our warmest sympathies as you navigate through this time, as we know all too well… and hope your cherished memories of Ben comfort you,” said Hughes family in a statement.