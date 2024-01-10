Australia's David Warner may play T20Is against West Indies over ILT20
Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey said that CA-contracted players, including Warner, are expected to play for Australia if picked and will not be granted NOCs to play in other leagues at the same time.
Despite the series overlapping with the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament, Australia's chair of selectors, George Bailey, believes that David Warner will play the three-match T20I series against the West Indies.
