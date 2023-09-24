Australia's David Warner turning right-hander against Ravichandran Ashwin stuns everyone, watch video2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Taking Ashwin's first delivery lightly for a single, Warner unleashed a brilliant sweep shot that raced to the fine-leg boundary. This stunned Pat Cummins, who was left in splits.
It was a nightmare for the guest Australia, who got defeated by India by 99 runs even after the DLS method, as the entire team got out in just 217 runs in 28.2 overs.
Despite Warner's efforts, the Australian batting order fell like a pack of cards and by all out for 217.
For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each, while Prasidh Krishna took two and Mohammed Shami clinched one wicket.
With agency inputs.
