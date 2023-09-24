It was a nightmare for the guest Australia, who got defeated by India by 99 runs even after the DLS method, as the entire team got out in just 217 runs in 28.2 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Playing against India, Australian skipper Steve Smith chose to field first during the second ODI with India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Despite India losing Rituraj Gaikwad in the 4th over to Josh Hazlewood, India's Gill, and Iyer throttled innings to full and India crossed the 200-run mark by 30 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gill (104 off 97 balls) continued his sensational run with a fifth ODI hundred of the year, while Iyer too scored a century (105 off 90 balls).

Following this, skipper KL Rahil (52 off 38 balls) and Ishan Kishan (31 off 18 balls) maintained the momentum. But it was SKY (72 not out off 37 balls) who gave all the adrenaline rush to his fans. In the last 10 overs, India yielded 103 runs, which led it to their highest-ever total against Australia in ODIs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, chasing a mammoth score of 400 is never easy for even 5-time World Cup champions.

With a bad start, Australia lost two quick wickets to India pacer Prasidh Krishna. Then the rain interrupted the match due to which, 11 overs were lost and Australia got a new target of 317 to 33 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When the match resumed, Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made things difficult for Australian batters.

But how can they stop David Warner, who also plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and was the skipper too?

Warner, well-known for his switch hits against spinners, decided to start batting right-handed. A left-hand batter, in the 13th over turned right-handed as he decided to take a right-hander's stance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking Ashwin's first delivery lightly for a single, Warner unleashed a brilliant sweep shot that raced to the fine-leg boundary. This stunned Pat Cummins, who was left in splits.

Despite Warner's efforts, the Australian batting order fell like a pack of cards and by all out for 217.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each, while Prasidh Krishna took two and Mohammed Shami clinched one wicket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

