Autopsy report reveals Shane Warne's reason for death. Read here

Autopsy report reveals Shane Warne's reason for death. Read here2 min read . 03:43 PM IST
- The legendary Australian leg-spinner died on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on Friday after being found unresponsive at a luxury villa
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An autopsy showed the death last week of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural causes, the Thai police said on Monday.
An autopsy showed the death last week of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural causes, the Thai police said on Monday.
The legendary Australian leg-spinner died on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on Friday after being found unresponsive at a luxury villa.
The legendary Australian leg-spinner died on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on Friday after being found unresponsive at a luxury villa.
"Investigators received an autopsy report today in which a forensic doctor concludes the death was due to natural causes," Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy national police spokesman, said in a statement.
Warne's family were told of the result and had accepted the finding. His body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family, a deputy police spokesman said.
"Investigators will conclude the autopsy reports and send them to state prosecutor as soon as possible," Krissana added.
Warne's unexpected death aged 52 sparked an outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow athletes.
The player -- one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time -- was found unresponsive in a Samujana resort villa on Friday after failing to meet friends.
Warne was taken to the Thai International Hospital Samui at about 6:00 pm (1100 GMT), but his management said despite medical efforts "he could not be revived".
His body will be transported to Bangkok to be handed over to Australian diplomats for repatriation, officials confirmed.
Well-wishers left tributes of flowers, flags, an Australian sports shirt, a can of beans and a packet of cigarettes outside the villa on the northeast coast of Koh Samui where Warne was found unconscious.
Australian media said Warne's family funeral would be followed by a memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) within two or three weeks.
The Great Southern Stand at the MCG, where the spinner took his 700th wicket on Boxing Day 2006, will be renamed the S K Warne Stand.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!