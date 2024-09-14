Mahendra Singh Dhoni, known as 'Captain Cool,' has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles. Former teammate Subramaniam Badrinath shares how the former CSK captain lost his calm

Ex-cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, famously called as 'Captain Cool' in cricketing circles, is known for his calm demeanour. The former Chennai Super Kings captain, however, has lost his cool, only outside the cricketing field.

Recently, former India and CSK teammate Subramaniam Badrinath shared a rare anecdote about Dhoni, revealing an instance where he lost his composure.

Badrinath recounted, "He is also human... he has lost his cool," in an interview with InsideSport. "But it never happened on the field. He would always keep his cool from the opposition. In a match against RCB in Chennai, while chasing a target of around 110, we lost several wickets in quick succession and ended up losing the game."

‘Avoided eye contact’ Badrinath continued the anecdote further, stating that the CSK team was scared of their captain MS Dhoni, after losing several wickets consecutively.

"I was dismissed LBW to a lap shot against Anil Kumble. As I stood in the dressing room, Dhoni walked in and, frustrated, kicked a small water bottle out of the room. We all avoided making eye contact with him," said Badrinath in his interview.

With the IPL mega auction approaching, uncertainty surrounds Dhoni's future in the tournament. Despite ongoing speculation about his retirement, Dhoni has remained silent regarding his potential participation in IPL 2025.

Dhoni's ability to stay composed under pressure, is celebrated as one of the cricket leader's greatest capabilities. His calm demeanor, combined with his strategic brilliance and self-confidence, has earned him a place among the sport's elite captains.

Only captain to win 3 major ICC trophies The 43 years old MS Dhoni, who ended his international career in August 2020, is nearing the end of his cricketing journey. Notably, he is the only captain in cricket history to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies - T20 World Cup (2007), Cricket World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013).

In addition, Dhoni also led the Chennai Super Kings to a record equalling five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles as well.

