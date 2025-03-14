Axar Patel claims Delhi Capitals captaincy ahead of IPL 2025; netizens expecting KL Rahul buzz: ‘Losing one fan’

Axar Patel has been named captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025, succeeding Rishabh Pant. The announcement drew mixed reactions online. Some fans expressed support, while others expected KL Rahul to lead the team.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published14 Mar 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Axar Patel has been named captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025, succeeding Rishabh Pant.

Axar Patel, all-rounder and Indian cricket team’s longest-serving player, has been announced as captain for Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025. He will replace Rishabh Pant, who joined Lucknow Super Giants after the 2024 mega auction. Meanwhile, Axar Patel has been with DC since 2019 and was their top retention for 16.50 crore.

In the November auction held last year, Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants spent out a whopping 27 crore in the auction. 

The statement issued by Delhi Capitals states, “JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced the appointment of star all-rounder and the men’s team’s longest-serving player Axar Patel as captain ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League.”

Social media reaction

Netizens strongly reacted to the news as internet was flooded with congratulatory messages online. A user wrote, “Good decision that'll help KL Rahul to play his game without taking any pressure of captaincy .” Another user remarked, “Captaincy pressure might affect the performance of Axar Patel.” A third user commented, “AXAR PATEL , the most deserving candidate followed by Tristan Stubbs and Kuldeep Yadav.”

A fourth user replied, “Axar Patel Era Begins!!! . The right person for the job.” A fifth user responded, "Seems like KL Rahul rejected Captaincy! But still he will lead team behind the wickets and he will be a part of captaincy!" A sixth user stated, “I loved when delhi got @klrahul and wanted to support @DelhiCapitals but now you're losing one fan.”

This decision follows the speculation that suggested KL Rahul as the deserving candidate to become DC skipper after the Capitals bought him for 14 crore in the auction.

Axar Patel's previous stints as captain

Axar-led Baroda won 10 of 16 T20 matches from 2018 to 2024, under the all-rounder's captaincy. Axar Patel also led Delhi Capitals on May 12, 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when the team lost by 47 runs.

Delhi Capitals are slated to begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against the Super Giants at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24.

