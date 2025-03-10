Axar Patel lauded India's captain Rohit Sharma after the Men in Blue defeated the Kiwis to stake claim as the 2025 ODI Champions Trophy winners. The Indian all-rounder praised the strategy employed by Indian management of having four spinners in the side and was thoroughly impressed by Rohit's ability to use his players.

Also Read | Virat Kohli gives candid retirement talk after winning Champions Trophy 2025

In an interaction with broadcasters after the match, Axar delved into India's four spinners strategy, saying, “When we were coming to the tournament, everyone felt that we had too many spinners, and there was even talk that we had 4-5 spinners, why do we need so many spinners. But today, when you look at the results, and even after the first two matches, everyone must have realized how important that decision was.”

Notably, India had picked four spinners in their 15 member provisional squad for Champions Trophy: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav. Later on, though, the team management replaced opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with Varun Chakravarthy.

While Chakravarthy missed the first two matches of Champions Trophy he was included in the side from the New Zealand match onwards. That selection heaped dividends for Men in Blue as the mystery spinner took 9 wickets from there on.

Axar Patel lauds Rohit Sharma: While lauding coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma after the match, Axar said, “I believe that the decision taken by the captain (Rohit Sharma) and the coach (Gautam Gambhir) was made after a lot of thought, and today, when the results are in, it is truly a cause for celebration. ”