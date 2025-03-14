Delhi Capitals have announced that Axar Patel will lead the franchise in the IPL 2025 season. The left-arm spin all-rounder has been with the franchise since 2019, and was the highest-paid player during the retention period at ₹16.5 crore.

In a video on X, which also features KL Rahul, Axar Patel was named as the new skipper of Delhi Capitals. In the video, Patel takes a hilarious take on the DC captaincy as he talks about being busy winning the Champions Trophy, which led to the delay in the announcement of the DC captaincy.

DC was led by Rishabh Pant in the last few seasons, but after the stylish left-hander was not retained by the franchise, it was clear that there would be a new captain. However, Delhi Capitals picked KL Rahul in the IPL 2025 Auctions, deepening the debate over who could lead the franchise.

In a release about the announcement of Axar as captain, Delhi Capitals Chairman Kiran Kumar Gandhi said, “We are delighted to appoint Axar as the Delhi Capitals captain. He has been an integral part of the Capitals family since 2019 and embodies the values that this team is built on. This decision reflects the natural progression for him as a leader – from being our vice-captain for two seasons to now leading the team, he has always stepped up to the occasion for us. Axar has the full support of our coaching staff and the experienced leadership group, and I wish him the very best for this new role which I am confident he will excel in.”

Axar Patel's captaincy record: The 31-year-old Axar Patel has served as Gujarat captain in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2024-25 season. He also led Delhi Capitals during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru while Rishabh Pant was serving a slow over-rate ban.