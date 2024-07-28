Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team on 27 July crushed Sri Lanka by 43 runs in a high-scoring opening T20I match played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the star of the show was Axar Patel, who picked two important wickets, opened up on playing under the captaincy of SKY stating the latter is a is a bowlers' captain.

Speaking at the post-match press conference on Saturday, Axar Patel said, "I played in the last Australia series with Surya bhai (as captain). I know that he is a bowlers' captain. He gives you free hand (in a way) that you decide first."

Recalling the experience of playing under SKY's captaincy in the five-match T20I series against Australia in India in 2023, Patel said, “Whenever you get hit, he comes and says that it was a good ball. He keeps giving you inputs. As a player, there is a good bond with him."

He added, "As a captain, I have also played with him in the last five matches (against Australia) and when I was playing today, I didn't feel much change."

On Gautam Gambhir: The spinner also spoke about new head coach Gautam Gambhir and his message to the team players. he said, "I have been playing for 10 years. I have played with different coaches and captains. I don't think a lot will change in the team," he said.

“When we were talking in the team meeting, they also said the same thing that the coach and captain keep changing but the team remains the same and the 11 or 15 players who stay, they have to do it," he said.

“They have told us that we will play the way we have been playing. Obviously, the coach and his input can be different. The thinking can be different, they keep telling you here and there. But there is not much change in the team's atmosphere," he added.

With agency inputs.

