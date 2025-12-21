Ayush Mhatre hits back at Pakistan's Ali Raza on dismissal as tempers flare during IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final; watch

Tempers flared between Indian captain Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan's Ali Raza following the former's dismissal in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai at the ICC Academy on Sunday. The incident took place in the third over of Indian innings, while chasing Pakistan's 347/8.

After struggling in his first six balls, Mhatre drove a full-length delivery from Raza, but failed to keep it down. The ball, hitting on the top of the bat, went straight to opposition captain Farhan Yousaf stationed at mid-off, who made no mistake.

Raza celebrated with an animated send-off. While the Chennai Super Kings star walked back, Mhatre was hecked by Raza prompting the Indian to turn back and throw a few words of his own. Both Raza and Mhatre exchange a few words before the Indian captain was taken away.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. Mhatre managed just two runs off seven balls.

Coming into the tournament on the back of strong performances in the domestic circuit, a lot was expected from Mhatre. But the Indian captain managed just 65 runs in five matches, with a highest of 38 against Pakistan in the group stages. Meanwhile, chasing 348 runs to win, India find themselves at the jaws of defeat, losing seven wickets inside 100 runs.

Following the dismissal of Mhatre, India lost the wickets of Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Raza while Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra departed too, leaving their side at 59/4 in seven overs. What followed was a complete disaster as India saw themselves reeling at 112/7 in 20 overs.