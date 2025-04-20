Ayush Mhatre’s cousin breaks down in tears after batter’s impressive IPL debut during MI vs CSK; watch viral video

Ayush Mhatre's little cousin broke down in tears after the Mumbai batter had the whole Wankhede Stadium on to their feet with an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Having joined the five-time champions a few days before, Mhatre replaced Rahul Tripathi in the playing XI.

Coming out to bat after the fall of Rachin Ravindra in the fourth over, Mhatre smashed a four, and two sixes in the first three balls he faced in his IPL career, even leaving MS Dhoni impressed.

He was however dismissed for his 15-ball 32 off Deepak Chahar. Meanwhile, a video posted by CSK on their social media handles, tears rolled down Mhatre's little cousin's eyes as he celebrated his the 17-year-old arrival in the big boy's league.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav struck fluent half-centuries as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets. Chasing 177, Rohit (76 not out off 45 balls) and Suryakumar (68 not out off 30) shared an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket to take Mumbai Indians home with ease.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/18) was the lone wicket-taker for CSK. Earlier, Shivam Dube and Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions CSK made 176/5.

