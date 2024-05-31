Eng vs Pak T20I series: Pakistan's Azam Khan brutally trolled for poor performance; netizens say, ‘biggest tragedy ever…
Eng vs Pak T20I series: The Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan is being brutally trolled for his poor performance in the England vs Pakistan T20I series. On Thursday, England secured a series victory after a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the fourth and final T20I in London. Out of the four matches, two matches were called off due to rain and only second and fourth T20Is were played.