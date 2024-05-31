Eng vs Pak T20I series: The Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan is being brutally trolled for his poor performance in the England vs Pakistan T20I series. On Thursday, England secured a series victory after a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the fourth and final T20I in London. Out of the four matches, two matches were called off due to rain and only second and fourth T20Is were played. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: Check dates, venues, timing, livestreaming details and more Coming back to Khan, Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, is being trolled for his poor performance in his past few matches being played. In yesterday's match, Wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan was also removed for a duck to a scorching bouncer from Mark Wood, as the ball hit his glove and went into the hands of Buttler. Not only this, he even missed some easy and crucial catches during the match. Khan missed a catch when Phil Salt was on 34, and later, he let another easier opportunity slip when Will Jacks, on eight, edged Rauf. Seeing his performance, the Internet also raised questions about his fitness and his inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 which will begin on June 2. Pakistan will play its first match on June 6 against the USA in Dallas while the high voltage India vs Pakistan match will be played on June 9 in New York.

Here are some of the reactions from Netizens One user wrote, "You can't play with this fitness this is not league cricket it's international and it's Mark Mood with 150+ speed" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user called him an embarrassment to watch.

One user tweeted, “If Azam is Pakisstan's future of wicket keeping, I will stop watching or following Pakistan cricket. It's a different level of injustice to the other keepers. It's an injustice to Rizwan also."

“Biggest tragedy ever done to Pakistan cricket is letting Azam Khan to be wicketkeeper when Rizwan literally exists, because Azam can't run in the field." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Can't read spinner. Can't play genuine pace. Azam Khan is just embarrassing himself."

Recently, Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shaheed Afridi also questioned on the fitness of Azam Khan. While speaking to SamaaTV, Afridi said, "Fitness is the main thing. If you are fit, your body language gives it away on the ground, be it while batting, bowling, or fielding. You can't compromise on fitness. Main kabhi bhi fitness pe Azam Khan ko team ke paas aane dunga." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

(With inputs from ANI, AFP)

