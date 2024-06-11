Azam Khan enjoys midnight street food in New York after Pakistan's loss to India in T20 World Cup 2024 | Watch
Azam Khan denied his presence at the sport, but an over explanation by Pakistan's assistant coach, Azhar Mahmood, spilled the beans, and fans seem to be sure now that the person in the video is Azam Khan.
Pakistan batter Azam Khan faced considerable ire from fans regarding his fitness in the T20 World Cup 2024. His golden duck against the United States didn't go well with Pakistan fans, who raised concerns regarding his fitness levels, which are affecting his performance. Azam Khan was dropped in the next game against India, but a viral video brought him back into the limelight. A video is doing rounds on social media showing Azam Khan munching street food from a food truck in New York.