Pakistan batter Azam Khan faced considerable ire from fans regarding his fitness in the T20 World Cup 2024. His golden duck against the United States didn't go well with Pakistan fans, who raised concerns regarding his fitness levels, which are affecting his performance. Azam Khan was dropped in the next game against India, but a viral video brought him back into the limelight. A video is doing rounds on social media showing Azam Khan munching street food from a food truck in New York. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although the person in the video looks very similar to Azam Khan, it is not confirmed if he is the same person. Azam Khan denied his presence at the sport, but an over explanation by Pakistan's assistant coach, Azhar Mahmood, spilled the beans, and fans seem to be sure now that the person in the video is Azam Khan.

Here's the viral video {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a press conference, a reporter asked straight question on why players are spending time at different places in New York late in the night when the Pakistan cricket team is doing badly in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"The way we saw the journey from Dallas to New York, we see that players are given a diet plan. The players are given different rules and regulations. We went to different places. Because the team was losing and losing badly, we saw the players going to different places at 1:00 or 1:30 at night. We kept watching how and what they were doing," asked the reporter.

Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood didn't like the line of questioning and gave an elaborate response. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Did you see the match day? Brother, cricket is played on the ground. There is life beyond cricket. You were there. I'm telling you, you were there. I saw you there too. The thing is, we are a very emotional nation. I mean, it's not possible that if you lose a match, your life will be over. Yes. How will you do it? If you lose a match and then you come to the room and bang the walls of the room, then you need a little time to relax your mind," Mahmood said.

"Now, obviously, our players are not like that. I've been with English teams, too. If they go to a place like that, you can only go to eat, that's our entertainment. Now tell me, who's not following a diet plan? All the teams in the world do it. There's no such thing. When we lose, we feel that we are not following this; we are not following that. If we had won, you wouldn't be asking me this question," he added.

The video surfaced on the internet on the day Pakistan is going against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York and will look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in the T20 World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

