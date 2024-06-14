Azam Khan is a 'compromise': Ex-director says Pakistan cricketer 'not serious' about playing international cricket
T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Hafeez shed some light on Azam Khan's fitness routine and said that it is very different from that of the other players
Azam Khan, an explosive domestic player for Pakistan, is yet to showcase his potential in the international tournaments. The fans and cricket veterans have raised concerns about his fitness levels and approach to the game. Former Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez shed some light on Azam Khan's fitness routine and said that it is very different from that of the other players. Hafeez said that Azam Khan takes almost twice the time to complete a fitness task compared to his teammates.