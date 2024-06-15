'Azam Khan will not return to Pakistan until…..': Memes flood internet after PAK gets eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan's dismal performance continued in the T20 World Cup 2024, and they were eliminated from the tournament after the Florida rains washed away the USA vs Ireland match. This is the second back-to-back World Cup tournament where the Pakistan cricket unit failed miserably and will go back to the country with a lot of questions, especially for captain Babar Azam, who was brought back into the leadership role ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan's elimination from the World Cup sparked a meme fest on social media platforms, with people trolling them for a poor show in the USA.