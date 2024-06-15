Pakistan's dismal performance continued in the T20 World Cup 2024, and they were eliminated from the tournament after the Florida rains washed away the USA vs Ireland match. This is the second back-to-back World Cup tournament where the Pakistan cricket unit failed miserably and will go back to the country with a lot of questions, especially for captain Babar Azam, who was brought back into the leadership role ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan's elimination from the World Cup sparked a meme fest on social media platforms, with people trolling them for a poor show in the USA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fans are particularly angry with the Pakistan cricket team as their poor performance in T20 World Cup 2024 is not just due to bad cricket, a lot of other issues like internal rift, fitness issues etc. were seen with the Babar Azam-led side. Pakistan's defeat against the new comer United States of America (USA) displayed was nothing less than humiliating.

Meme fest on X

A lot of food memes are doing rounds on the internet, posted in context of the questions around the fitness of Pakistan cricket players. After Pakistan faced a major setback against the United States and India, the team's star batter, Azam Khan, was seen munching snacks from a food truck in New York at midnight.

Pakistan veteran players have expressed their anger at the team's performance, with Wasim Akram even saying that the current team should be dissolved and a new team should be created. "Enough is enough! Done! Bring in new kids, make a new Pakistan team. The entire Pakistan community back home and here (in the US) is depressed. They were celebrating that we are winning (against India), after a long time, that too against such a big team. But they (Pakistan team) said 'no, we don't want to win come what may'," Akram said.

