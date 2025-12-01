Baartman becomes second South African to take 4-fer against India in T20Is

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): South Africa's pacer Ottneil Baartman bowled a decisive spell against India in the second India vs South Africa 2nd T20I as he dismantled India's chase in Mullanpur. He became only the second Proteas bowler to claim a four-fer against India in T20Is.

The 32-year-old pacer delivered an outstanding spell of 4 wickets for 24 runs in four overs, ensuring the high-flying Indian batting lineup could not find a way to chase down the huge target of 214.

Baartman's performance was not just match-winning; it was record-setting. He became only the second South African bowler in T20I history to take a four-wicket haul against India, joining the elite company of Lungi Ngidi. Notably, Lungi Ngidi claimed figures of 4-29 against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

In the T20I against India, Baartman's primary damage came in the crucial middle and death overs.He first broke a stabilising partnership by removing Axar Patel, who was looking to accelerate.He then returned in the final overs to execute a masterclass in death bowling. He quickly cleaned up the Indian lower-order, including wickets of Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.

Baartman's four wickets ensured that India's innings stuttered and ultimately collapsed, restricting them to 162/9 in 19 overs. His bowling secured a comfortable 51-run victory for South Africa, levelling the series 1-1.

In the Mullanpur match, South Africa defeated India by 51 runs in the second T20I at Mullanpur, leveling the five-match series 1-1. Chasing 214, India were bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs after a top-order collapse, with Shubman Gill dismissed for a golden duck and captain Suryakumar Yadav scoring just 5.

Tilak Varma was India's lone bright spot, scoring 62 off 34 balls and anchoring partnerships with Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, but the lower middle order failed to keep up with the required run rate.

