The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team is now disqualified from the Super Eight group of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, but few players have decided not to return to their homeland. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Along with skipper Babar Azam, five other players, including Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, have decided to spend some time in London before returning to Pakistan.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, some players are even considering playing in local leagues in the United Kingdom, while others plan to spend time with friends and family in London.

In the meantime, head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will head to their respective homes.

Gary Kirsten appeared deeply disappointed and frustrated with Pakistan's dismal performance and eve stated that there is 'no unity' within the Pakistan team.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," TOI quoted Kirsten as saying as per reports.

The report added that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has permitted the coaching staff to return to their countries as there was no no immediate engagements made. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan had a terrible outing in Group A, as it won only two out of four matches.

Pakistan lost to the USA and India, but won against Ireland and Canada, finishing third in the Group A with four points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

