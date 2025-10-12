Babar Azam beats Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill for WTC milestone during PAK vs SA 1st Test, becomes first Asian batter to…

Babar Azam went past Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill after the former Pakistan captain became the first batter from Asia to complete 300 runs in the history of World Test Championship. The incident took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. Coming into bat after the fall of Shan Masood, Babar needed just three runs to reach the 300-run mark.
The stylish right-hander reached the landmark when an inside edge off the bowling of South African spinner Senuran Muthusamy went to the boundary in the 49th over of the Pakistan innings. In the list, Babar went past current Indian captain Gill (2826), Rishabh Pant (2731), Rohit Sharma (2716) and Virat Kohli (2617) among the Asians
