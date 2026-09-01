Babar Azam called a ‘dummy captain’ after Pakistan make 7 changes in Test squad ahead of final game against England

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif teared up on Babar Azam after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made wholesome changes in the Test squad for the third and final game of the series, following back-to-back defeats against England. After losing the first Test at Headingly in Leeds by an innings and 103 runs, Pakistan were humiliated by 194 runs at Lord's.

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Ahead of the third Test against England, that starts on September 9, Pakistan made as many as seven changes in the squad, and also asked Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul to leave the United Kingdom.

Also Read | Arthur blasts PCB after Pakistan make wholesome changes in England

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke have been called to join the England back-room staff in England. Speaking to Pavilion Post, Latif called Babar a "dummy captain".

“He (Babar) has left his players alone. You should not let people use you, or have courage to kick away captaincy and walk out,” Latif said while questioning Babar's leadership approach. “But you don’t have the guts. What kind of leader is this?” added Latif, who played 37 Tests and 166 ODIs.

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Known for his no-nonsense attitude, Latif even suggested that Babar should have resigned as the captain, at a time when half of his whole team is being replaced. “A person who couldn’t protect his players or coaches—how will he save Pakistan?” questioned the 57-year-old Latif.

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“Babar Azam should’ve resigned as captain after this. Half of your team was released but he didn’t say a word. That’s the difference between a captain and a leader. This is shamelessness. You are a dummy captain. It would be better to lose than to continue like this,” he added.

Also Read | Pakistan axe seven players and coach Sarfaraz after 2-0 England Test defeat

Misbah-ul-Haq resigns as PCB selector Meanwhile, for Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has resigned from his post as a PCB selector as a protest against the wholesome changes made in Test squad for the third Test against England. According to a report in Express Tribune, Misbah has sent his resignation and will serve his notice period before formally stepping down from his post.

The players who have been asked to return home are Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. As a replacement, PCB named five uncapped players and two capped players.

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Among the players announced as replacements, batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests, respectively. Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is.

Also Read | ENG vs PAK: Big blow for Pakistan before Headingley Test as Babar Azam ruled out

The four other players are left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter and player of the tournament of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 Saad Baig, right-arm pace bowling all-rounders Mohammad Imran (also known as Imran Randhawa) and Razaullah.

Updated Pakistan Test squad for Birmingham Test Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper) Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in