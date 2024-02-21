Babar Azam, coaches neglected team's fitness; some Pakistani players couldn’t finish 2-km run, claims Mohammad Hafeez
The body fat percentage and endurance levels of the players were way below the international cricket standards, says former Pakistan cricket team director Mohammad Hafeez.
Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and coaches Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn had given the lowest priority to the team's fitness level in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup in India, alleged former Pakistan cricket team director Mohammad Hafeez.
