Babar Azam deserves no place in Pakistan's T20 cricket team: Virender Sehwag says, 'I may sound harsh, but...'

Babar Azam deserves no place in Pakistan's T20 cricket team: Virender Sehwag says, 'I may sound harsh, but...'

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • In the Group state matches, Pakistan managed to win only against Canada and Ireland, Babar's team lost against India and the USA.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam waits for the coin toss before the beginning of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

With the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team failing to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, former Indian Virender Sehwag lashed out at the skipper over his poor performance.

In the group-stage matches, Pakistan managed to win only against Canada and Ireland, and Babar's team lost against India and the USA. They finished third with four points after four matches in the group stage.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam eclipses India's MS Dhoni, becomes batter with most runs as captain T20 World Cup

Looking at the stats, Babar's performance in the group stage has been poor. He managed 122 runs at a strike rate of only 101.66.

Lambasting Babar, Sehwag noted that the Pakistan captain does not meet the requirements for the modern T20 game. He was also of the opinion that if the Pakistan Cricket Board acts against Babar and removes him from white-ball captaincy, then he should not be considered for the Pakistan T20I team.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam is given enough chances to improve as Pakistan captain, but…: Shahid Afridi

“But as a leader you have to think whether this game is useful for his team. If not, then demote yourself and send someone who can play big shots in the six overs and get the team 50–60 runs. I may sound harsh, but if the captain changes, Babar doesn’t deserve a place in the T20 team. His performances are not as per the demands of today’s T20 cricket," Cricbuzz quoted Sehwag as saying.

ALSO READ: Captain Babar Azam on Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 exit, 'cannot play in every player's place, there are 11 players...

After the Ireland match, that Pakistan won, Babar did not just defend the criticism against his captaincy.

"When I gave up the captaincy [in 2023], I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself," Babar said. “Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide behind anything. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB's decision," Sehwag added.

