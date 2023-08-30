Asia Cup 2023 begins with India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka competing as a precursor to the World Cup.

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 starts today, setting the stage for cricketing giants India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to engage in a thrilling face-off as a precursor to the forthcoming 50-over World Cup in October.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan, one of cricket's fiercest, could witness up to three enthralling encounters if they advance to the final stages of the six-nation continental championship. The final showdown is scheduled for September 17 in Colombo.

The opening match on August 30 will see Pakistan's Babar Azam's squad, freshly crowned as the top-ranked ODI team after a triumphant 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan, take on Asia Cup debutants Nepal in Multan.

Also Read: Who'll win Asia Cup 2023? Wasim Akram says, ‘India even failed to…’ “In my opinion, it would have been great if the whole Asia Cup was held in Pakistan," DAWN quoted Babar Azam as saying. “But unfortunately, it has not happened, so we have to be ready for whatever schedule is decided."

Reflecting on the tournament, Babar emphasised the importance of focusing on each game, considering the demanding schedule and multiple back-to-back matches.

Also Read: Before India vs Pakistan match, Mohammad Rizwan predicts who'll win, 'The way to differentiate between…' "Pakistan and India matches are always of high intensity and we will try to play the best cricket on that day, but at the moment we are focused on Nepal and will not take them lightly," he added.

In the Group 'A' lineup, India, Pakistan, and Nepal will vie for dominance while defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group 'B'. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Four stages.