Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Babar Azam doesn’t want to focus on India vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2023; here’s why

Babar Azam doesn’t want to focus on India vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2023; here’s why

1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Asia Cup 2023 begins with India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka competing as a precursor to the World Cup.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam speaks during a press conference on the eve of their Asia Cup cricket match against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 29, 2023. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 starts today, setting the stage for cricketing giants India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to engage in a thrilling face-off as a precursor to the forthcoming 50-over World Cup in October.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan, one of cricket's fiercest, could witness up to three enthralling encounters if they advance to the final stages of the six-nation continental championship. The final showdown is scheduled for September 17 in Colombo.

The opening match on August 30 will see Pakistan's Babar Azam's squad, freshly crowned as the top-ranked ODI team after a triumphant 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan, take on Asia Cup debutants Nepal in Multan.

Also Read: Who'll win Asia Cup 2023? Wasim Akram says, ‘India even failed to…’

“In my opinion, it would have been great if the whole Asia Cup was held in Pakistan," DAWN quoted Babar Azam as saying. “But unfortunately, it has not happened, so we have to be ready for whatever schedule is decided."

Reflecting on the tournament, Babar emphasised the importance of focusing on each game, considering the demanding schedule and multiple back-to-back matches.

Also Read: Before India vs Pakistan match, Mohammad Rizwan predicts who'll win, ‘The way to differentiate between…’

“Pakistan and India matches are always of high intensity and we will try to play the best cricket on that day, but at the moment we are focused on Nepal and will not take them lightly," he added.

In the Group 'A' lineup, India, Pakistan, and Nepal will vie for dominance while defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group 'B'. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Four stages.

Also Read: Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match: Where, when and how to watch; live-streaming details

The excitement is palpable, with Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel, expressing the magnitude of the opportunity for his team. Nepal earned their spot in the Asia Cup after clinching victory in the Asian Cricket Council Premier Cup earlier in 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.