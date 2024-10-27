Babar Azam dropped from Pakistan’s squad for Zimbabwe tour, set to return for…

Former Pakistan skipper and veteran batter Babar Azam has now been dropped from the team's ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour where the selectors have decided to opt for a second string squad. Apart from Azam, many other Pakistan players will sit out the Zimbabwe series including pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Mohammed Rizwan will also sit out the T20I leg of the series.
In a statement about the selection policy for ODI and T20I series, PCB said, “This approach follows the selectors’ rotation policy and provides opportunities to domestic performers, aligning with the team’s strategy for the ICC Champions Trophy and beyond,”
Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan
Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir
