Babar Azam dropped from Pakistan’s squad for Zimbabwe tour, set to return for…

Former Pakistan skipper and veteran batter Babar Azam has now been dropped from the team's ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour where the selectors have decided to opt for a second string squad. Apart from Azam, many other Pakistan players will sit out the Zimbabwe series including pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Mohammed Rizwan will also sit out the T20I leg of the series.