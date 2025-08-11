Babar Azam faces social media scrutiny after Pakistan star goes 700-plus games without hundred; fans say ‘lots of hype’

Babar Azam extended his century drought in international cricket against West Indies when the former Pakistan batter fell for a duck in the second ODI in Trinidad on Sunday. The right-hander had earlier missed a fifty in the first game by three runs.

In second game, Babar came out to bat after the fall of opener Saim Ayub. But he lasted only three balls before Jayden Seales uprooted stumps. much to the celebration of the West Indies fans around the stadium. If records are to be believed, Babar went without a hundred in international cricket for more than 700 game and 71 innings.

The last time Babar scored an international hundred was against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup (in ODI format). He had scored 151 back then. Babar's purple patch with the bat also reminds everyone of Virat Kohli, who had also endured a similar fate some years back.

The Indian captain returned to form in international cricket with his maiden T20I hundred in the 2022 Asia Cup against Afghanistan. It was Kohli's first hundred for India after 1020 days.

Like Kohli that time, Babar is also facing a social media scrutiny for his lean patch with the bat, stating there is a lot of 'hype' for the Pakistan batter. “Babar Azam has now gone 71 consecutive innings and 712 days without a century in International Cricket. Why is Babar Azam failing to score big tons,” wrote one user.

Another wrote, “No Zimbabwe, No Nepal, No Party for Babar Azam.” “Babar Azam has now gone 71 innings and 712 days without an international century. Last ton was vs Nepal in Asia Cup 2023. Lots of hype, maybe Babar isn’t as clutch as people think,” another said.

Here's how internet reacted on Babar Azam

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI highlights Meanwhile, West Indies squared the ongoing ODI series against Pakistan by winning the rain-hit second game which was reduced to 37 overs per side. Send into bat first, Pakistan could only manage 171/7 with Hasan Nawaz (36 not out) and Hussain Talat (31) top scoring. Seales took three wickets for West Indies.