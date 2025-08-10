Babar Azam falls for three-ball duck before rain stops play during West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI - Watch

Babar Azam's century drought in international cricket continued once again after the former Pakistan fell for a three-ball duck during the second ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday. Coming to bat after the fall of Saim Ayub, Babar looked in total control of his first two balls before being undone in the third.

Jayden Seales, who has dismissed Ayub, a couple of deliveries earlier, bowled a full length delivery which curled in late towards the off stump. Babar, trying to drive the ball, missed the line only to see it shatter his stumps. Earlier, in the first game, Babar missed his fifty by three runs.

However, rain stopped play in Trinidad with Pakistan's score reading 60/2 in 16 overs. At the time of stoppage, Mohammad Rizwan (8 not out) and Abdullah Shafique (24 not out) were at the crease.

If statistics are to be believed, Babar is without a century since the Asia Cup 2023, when he scored 151 against Nepal. It's been almost two years and 63 innings, Babar is yet to reach a three-figure mark.

Babar Azam's love for West Indies Ahead of the second ODI, Babar stated that he loves playing against West Indies. “I love to play against the West Indies. They are a good team and have quality bowlers, love to bat against the West Indies. Whenever we come here (West Indies), we know the conditions are a bit challenging and it is slightly double-paced.

"I try to play my natural game always. Want to assess the conditions and build the partnerships, depending on the situation, and in my view, one of the top-order batters should bat deep, and the other batters should bat around him," said Babar before the toss.