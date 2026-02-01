Babar Azam goes past Virat Kohli for huge milestone during PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I, finds form ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Babar Azam found form at the right time ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, going past India’s Virat Kohli to record the most fifties in T20 internationals during the third and final T20I against Australia.

After scores of 2 and 24 in the first two matches, the former Pakistan captain remained unbeaten on 50 off 36 balls to guide Pakistan past the 200-run mark. Batting at No. 4, Babar started cautiously before settling in and timing the ball well as Pakistan posted 207/6 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

While Saim Ayub (56), Shadab Khan (46) and Khawaja Nafay (21) played aggressively at the other end, Babar anchored the innings, holding one end firm. He completed his fifty with a single in the final over.

Babar played a key role in building partnerships, adding 69 runs with Ayub for the third wicket and 57 with Shadab for the fifth. In the process, he moved past Kohli to become the leading run-getter in terms of T20I fifties.

While Kohli finished at 38 fifties in T20Is, Babar now has 39 to his name. Another Indian, Rohit Sharma, is placed third at 32. Notably, both Rohit and Kohli have retired from the shortest format in 2024.

Cricketers with most fifties in T20Is

Advertisement

Player Fifties 50-plus scores Matches Babar Azam (Pakistan) 39 42 139 Virat Kohli (India) 38 39 125 Rohit Sharma (India) 32 37 159 Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) 30 31 106 David Warner (Australia) 28 29 110

Meanwhile, Pakistan completed a series whitewash against Australia as the visitors were bowled out for just 96 while chasing 208 runs, thanks to a five-wicket haul from spinner Mohammad Nawaz. The left-arm slow bowler conceded just 18 runs in his four overs for his five wickets.

Also Read | Babar Azam leaves BBL for national duty ahead of Australia T20I series

Australian spinner Adam Zampa didn't complete his spell of four overs due to a groin injury. He bowled just two overs and didn't come out to bat. Speaking about his innings, Babar said he is not bothered about the position he bats in the team.

“Batting at a new position means you have to manage the innings, stay positive and respond to the situation, whether it’s building partnerships or accelerating when required. For me, the batting position doesn’t matter as much as executing the team’s plan. Our preparation for the T20 World Cup is going really well,” said the right-hander.

Advertisement

Also Read | Babar Azam furious after Steve Smith denies single; watch viral BBL video