Babar Azam leaves BBL for national duty just hours after Mark Waugh said ‘drop him’

Babar Azam will no longer play any part in this season of the Big Bash League after he was called back to the Pakistan team training camp ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Australia in Lahore. Azam's BBL franchise Sydney Sixers made the announcement about him leaving the tournament on X.

Sixers said in a statement that they had expected Babar to play the entire tournament. Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes was quoted by ESPN as saying, “The Sydney Sixers are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to have had Babar represent the club during his time in Australia.”

Babar's exit from the BBL comes just 24 hours before the Sixers take the field for the Challenger final against Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney. The winner of the match will be facing off against the Perth Scorchers for the BBL Final this Sunday.

The Pakistani batter was earlier not selected for the side during the Sri Lanka T20I series earlier in the month but has now received a call back to the team in what will mark their last T20Is ahead of the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“The Sydney Sixers have today been informed that Sixers opener Babar Azam is required to return to Pakistan to join his national teammates in camp, as preparations commence for upcoming international matches,” the team said in a statement quoted by ESPN.

Meanwhile, Babar in a statement said, “First of all, thank you so much Sydney Sixers for having me, all the boys, all the coaches and I have very (much) enjoyed my time. Unfortunately, I will now have to leave the team to go to national duty. I have a lot of things I have to take back home — a lot of fun, a lot of positive things — so I have enjoyed it a lot.”

Babar Azam leaves BBL hours after Mark Waugh called for his removal: Babar Azam is leaving the league soon after Australian great Mark Waugh had called for his removal from the Sydney Sixers owing to poor form. The Pakistani batter has faced the brunt of fans throughout the tournament owing to poor form and a slow strike rate.

In the 11 matches played so far, Azam scored 202 runs at a strike rate of 103.06 and an average of 22.44. He made two half-centuries.

Despite a difficult season with the bat, Babar was positive about his time in Sydney.

Speaking to broadcasters, Waugh said, “I think a bit of tough love, they need to rejig their batting. Because at the moment, they’re almost totally relying on Steve Smith… Unfortunately, I’m going to have to drop Babar Azam.

