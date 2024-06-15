Active Stocks
Fri Jun 14 2024 15:58:47
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.45 1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 840.20 -0.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 0.30%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,105.10 -0.20%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,717.00 -0.54%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi may face salary cuts after Pakistan's dismal show in T20 World Cup 2024
BackBack

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi may face salary cuts after Pakistan's dismal show in T20 World Cup 2024

Livemint

The development came as Pakistan was eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 after USA vs Ireland match got washed out in rain

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 (AFP)Premium
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 (AFP)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in no mood to ignore yet another debacle of its cricket team and as per reports, the central contracts of senior players like Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are under reconsideration. Moreover, many players of Pakistan cricket team can face salary cut to their poor show in T20 World Cup 2024. 

"There could be a reassessment of the central contracts, and the players could find their salaries and fees being cut if the Chairman decides to react strongly to the team's recent woeful performances," a reliable source told PTI.

"Nothing is final as yet, but yes, this strong measure has been discussed within the board with the Chairman," the source added.

The development came as Pakistan was eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 after USA vs Ireland match got washed out in rain. Pakistan was vouching for Ireland to win that game, which would have kept their hopes alive in the tournament. 

Babar Azam-led Pakistan faced a major upset in their opening game, where they faced a defeat against the USA in the Super Over. The defeat against Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the next game turned a critical moment in their T20 World Cup 2024 journey. 

'No one is supporting Pakistan'

India's veteran pacer Mohammed Kaif pointed out that Pakistan lacks support as nobody is backing them after their dismal performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. 

"The fans' prayers are not with them. There is a commotion there. Who is supporting them? Everyone is standing against them, whether you talk about their former players, I am watching everything, no one is supporting them, although they have played extremely badly," he told Star Sports.

"In the first match, Mohammad Amir was bowling wides in the Super Over. It was extremely poor bowling. You lost that match because of bowling," Kaif remarked, highlighting his disappointment with Amir's performance under pressure. 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 15 Jun 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue