Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi may face salary cuts after Pakistan's dismal show in T20 World Cup 2024
The development came as Pakistan was eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 after USA vs Ireland match got washed out in rain
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in no mood to ignore yet another debacle of its cricket team and as per reports, the central contracts of senior players like Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are under reconsideration. Moreover, many players of Pakistan cricket team can face salary cut to their poor show in T20 World Cup 2024.