Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in no mood to ignore yet another debacle of its cricket team and as per reports, the central contracts of senior players like Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are under reconsideration. Moreover, many players of Pakistan cricket team can face salary cut to their poor show in T20 World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There could be a reassessment of the central contracts, and the players could find their salaries and fees being cut if the Chairman decides to react strongly to the team's recent woeful performances," a reliable source told PTI.

"Nothing is final as yet, but yes, this strong measure has been discussed within the board with the Chairman," the source added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development came as Pakistan was eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 after USA vs Ireland match got washed out in rain. Pakistan was vouching for Ireland to win that game, which would have kept their hopes alive in the tournament.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan faced a major upset in their opening game, where they faced a defeat against the USA in the Super Over. The defeat against Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the next game turned a critical moment in their T20 World Cup 2024 journey.

'No one is supporting Pakistan' India's veteran pacer Mohammed Kaif pointed out that Pakistan lacks support as nobody is backing them after their dismal performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The fans' prayers are not with them. There is a commotion there. Who is supporting them? Everyone is standing against them, whether you talk about their former players, I am watching everything, no one is supporting them, although they have played extremely badly," he told Star Sports.

"In the first match, Mohammad Amir was bowling wides in the Super Over. It was extremely poor bowling. You lost that match because of bowling," Kaif remarked, highlighting his disappointment with Amir's performance under pressure.

