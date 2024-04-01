Babar Azam not 'best choice' as Pakistan T20I captain: Shahid Afridi says he’s ‘surprised’ by PCB’s decision
Babar Azam was reappointed as Pakistan T20I captain, replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shahid Afridi, Shaheen's father-in-law, has said he's ‘surprised’ by the PCB's choice.
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has weighed in on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision regarding the team's captaincy. This comes after Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is married to Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha, was removed from his role as captain by the PCB.