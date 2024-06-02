Babar Azam opens up on ‘handling nervousness’ ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match: ‘More you focus on..’
T20 World Cup 2024: Ahead of the big match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam spoke about the hype around India-Pakistan matches, and it is crucial to keep our heads cool under pressure
T20 World Cup 2024 kicked off in the United States on June 2, and Rohit Sharma-led Team India is looking in great shape in the tournament as they started their campaign with a strong win against Bangladesh in the warmup match. India's first match is against Ireland on June 5, and the high-voltage India vs. Pakistan match is set to take place on June 9 in New York. Ahead of the big match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam spoke about the hype around India-Pakistan matches, and said it is crucial to keep our heads cool under pressure.