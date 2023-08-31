Babar Azam reacts to Virat Kohli's statement ahead of Asia Cup clash, says 'Feels really good'1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Earlier Kohli praised Babar saying the latter has not changed regardless of the fact that he is probably the batsman in the world across all formats.
Call it rivalry, patriotism, or love for the game called cricket, both in India and Pakistan fans are crazy to see their respective teams clash with each other.
Apart from this, official broadcasters of the Asia Cup 2023 also posted another video of Virat Kohli, from 2022, praising Babar Azam.
"I saw a lot of respect from him from Day 1. That hasn't changed. Regardless of the fact that he is probably the batsman in the world across all formats. He has been consistent. I have enjoyed watching him play. He is coming into his own. I haven't seen his attitude change towards me. These kind of characters go a long way and they inspire people," Virat Kohli said in the video.
Meanwhile, in the opening match of Asia Cup 2023 at Multan, Pakistan crushed Nepal by 238 runs, all thanks to a thunderous batting attack by skipper Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109). Also, Shadab Khan picked 4 wickets against Nepal, which made the squad leading in the ongoing series.