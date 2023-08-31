Call it rivalry, patriotism, or love for the game called cricket, both in India and Pakistan fans are crazy to see their respective teams clash with each other. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With just 2 days remaining for the blockbuster India-Pakistan match at the Asia in Sri Lanka, the clash of the titans match holds extra significance as both teams are trying best chances to test their combination against each other ahead of the World Cup 2023.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam talked about the time when Virat Kohli praised him.

"Feels really good, when somebody passes comments like this. The way Virat Kohli has given comments, for me it is a proud moment. I felt really good. When you get praised like this, you get confidence. He said that in 2019 (World Cup) I went up to him. He was at his peak, he is at his peak now too. I thought I should take some lessons from him. I learnt a lot from him then. He explained a lot of things. It helped me a lot. These things help," Babar Azam said in a video posted by Star Sports.

Apart from this, official broadcasters of the Asia Cup 2023 also posted another video of Virat Kohli, from 2022, praising Babar Azam.

"I saw a lot of respect from him from Day 1. That hasn't changed. Regardless of the fact that he is probably the batsman in the world across all formats. He has been consistent. I have enjoyed watching him play. He is coming into his own. I haven't seen his attitude change towards me. These kind of characters go a long way and they inspire people," Virat Kohli said in the video.