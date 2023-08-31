Hello User
Babar Azam reacts to Virat Kohli's statement ahead of Asia Cup clash, says 'Feels really good'

Babar Azam reacts to Virat Kohli's statement ahead of Asia Cup clash, says 'Feels really good'

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:12 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • Earlier Kohli praised Babar saying the latter has not changed regardless of the fact that he is probably the batsman in the world across all formats.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 cricket match between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 30, 2023. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Call it rivalry, patriotism, or love for the game called cricket, both in India and Pakistan fans are crazy to see their respective teams clash with each other.

With just 2 days remaining for the blockbuster India-Pakistan match at the Asia in Sri Lanka, the clash of the titans match holds extra significance as both teams are trying best chances to test their combination against each other ahead of the World Cup 2023.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam talked about the time when Virat Kohli praised him.

"Feels really good, when somebody passes comments like this. The way Virat Kohli has given comments, for me it is a proud moment. I felt really good. When you get praised like this, you get confidence. He said that in 2019 (World Cup) I went up to him. He was at his peak, he is at his peak now too. I thought I should take some lessons from him. I learnt a lot from him then. He explained a lot of things. It helped me a lot. These things help," Babar Azam said in a video posted by Star Sports.

Apart from this, official broadcasters of the Asia Cup 2023 also posted another video of Virat Kohli, from 2022, praising Babar Azam.

"I saw a lot of respect from him from Day 1. That hasn't changed. Regardless of the fact that he is probably the batsman in the world across all formats. He has been consistent. I have enjoyed watching him play. He is coming into his own. I haven't seen his attitude change towards me. These kind of characters go a long way and they inspire people," Virat Kohli said in the video.

Meanwhile, in the opening match of Asia Cup 2023 at Multan, Pakistan crushed Nepal by 238 runs, all thanks to a thunderous batting attack by skipper Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109). Also, Shadab Khan picked 4 wickets against Nepal, which made the squad leading in the ongoing series.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 05:13 PM IST
