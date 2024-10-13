Babar Azam set to be dropped from 2nd Test against England as new selectors show lack of confidence: Report

Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam is set to be excluded from the second Test against England due to disappointing scores in the first match. The selection committee, led by Mohsin Naqvi, made the decision following a substantial loss in Multan.

Livemint
Updated13 Oct 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Advertisement
Pakistan’s Babar Azam looks back after his dismissal during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)(AP)

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be dropped from Pakistan's playing XI for the second Test against England in Multan, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The report states that the decision to drop Babar from the second Test was taken directly by the newly-formed selection committee, which includes chairman Mohsin Naqvi and five mentors appointed by the PCB.

 

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday’s IND vs BAN match?

Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat against England in the first Test, losing by an innings and 47 runs despite scoring over 500 runs in the first innings. Pakistan had posted a total of 556 runs in their first innings while England, buoyed by a triple century from Harry Brook (317) and a double century from Joe Root (262), posted a mammoth total of 823/7 before declaring. In their second innings, Pakistan were bowled out for a meagre 220 runs.

Advertisement

Babar Azam, in particular, had failed to impress in both innings of the Test match with scores of 30 and 5 respectively, leading to murmurs about his place in the team. However, soon after the clash, Pakistan captain Shan Masood came out in support of his senior, describing him as the "best batter" in the Pakistan team.

Also Read | Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain, calls it ‘significant workload’

Shan Masood backs Babar Azam:

Speaking after the match, Masood said, "We want to build a squad mentality. We don't play a lot of Test cricket. Especially as a batter, it is not easy. You have to give a lot of opportunities, and there is no doubt that Babar Azam is Pakistan's best batter. You always have to keep in mind that your best batter is just one game away. We will reflect and see the conditions that will be on offer. We will try to put the best team on the side."

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Pakistan skipper blames bowlers after Test defeat against England, says this

Talking about the learnings form the first match, Masood said, "England have taught us one thing, and it is the harsh reality for us as well. Find a way. They found a way and picked 20 wickets. As a team, you have to find a way. You can't win a Test match without 20 wickets and a good score in the first inning. We have to find a way to produce winning results,"

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBabar Azam set to be dropped from 2nd Test against England as new selectors show lack of confidence: Report
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts