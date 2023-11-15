Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup debacle

ICC World Cup 2023: After a below-average performance in the ICC World Cup, Pakistan's Babar Azam has decided to step down as the captain of the team from all formats of the game. In a long post on social media platform X, Babar Azam said that it is a difficult decision but he feels that this is the right time for the call.

The decision comes as Pakistan couldn't perform up to its potential in ICC World Cup 2023 and the on-ground decisions of skipper Babar Azam were questioned multiple times. At the individual level, Babar Azam was not that great with his bat and scored 320 runs in 9 matches of the tournament.

“I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world. Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey," the former Pakistan skipper said in a long post on X.

‘Here to support the new captain’

While announcing his decision to step down as the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam said he was present to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication. The batter then thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for the responsibility.