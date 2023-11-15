Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup debacle
ICC World Cup 2023: In a long post on social media platform X, Babar Azam said that it is a difficult decision but he feels that this is the right time for the call
ICC World Cup 2023: After a below-average performance in the ICC World Cup, Pakistan's Babar Azam has decided to step down as the captain of the team from all formats of the game. In a long post on social media platform X, Babar Azam said that it is a difficult decision but he feels that this is the right time for the call.
“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this cali I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD," Babar Azam added.
