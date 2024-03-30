Babar Azam wants captaincy in all three formats after his PSL success. Check why PCB might agree to reappoint him.

Babar Azam wants his captaincy back and has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reappoint him as the captain in all three formats, according to ESPNcricinfo. His demand comes after becoming the highest runscorer in the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Babar lost his captaincy after a disappointing tournament in the World Cup 2023. Afridi took over as the Pakistan captain in the shorter format while Shan Masood became the Test captain. However, Pakistan hasn’t announced any new captain for the ODI format yet.

Also Read: Babar Azam praises Indian hospitality, says ‘got lots of love, support’ Babar, as per the publication, was earlier asked to replace Shaheen Shah Afridi to become the T20I skipper ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, he did not reply back then. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi did not back Afridi at a press conference earlier on March 24. He said that a final decision on Afridi’s captaincy would be taken only after the end of Pakistan’s fitness camp with the military.

Also Read: ‘You will see actual Babar Azam now’: Gautam Gambhir's big prediction for former Pak skipper "We want a long-term solution, whether it's Shaheen or a new man. And, then, we intend to stick by that man, instead of just changing a captain just because you lose a match or captain," he said.

Babar Azam’s condition In the meantime, Babar has one condition if he has to get back as Pakistan’s T20 captain: he wants his captaincy back in all three formats. What makes his case stronger is the fact that Pakistan did not do well in the one Test series where Shan Masood led the team. They lost all three Test matches in that series against Australia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Afridi has captained Pakistan only in one series against New Zealand. The Men in Green lost the T20I cricket series 1-4. Even in PSL, his franchise Lahore Qalandars lost nine out of ten matches to finish at the bottom of the points table. There has been a “rapid loss" of PCB’s faith in his captaincy, as per the publication.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!