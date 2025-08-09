Babar Azam's century drought continues, slams bat in anger after missing fifty narrowly during WI vs PAK 1st ODI

Babar Azam's century drought continued after the Pakistan batter fell three runs short of a well-deserved fifty against West Indies in the first ODI on Saturday. Having being rested in the T20I series against the Caribbean, Babar looked calm and settled as the former Pakistan captain and Mohammed Rizwan staged a crucial partnership.

Coming into the middle early in the innings after the fall of Saim Ayub, Babar stood tall at one end. He played some exquisite shots and forged a 45-run stand with Abdullah Shafique for the second wicket before the latter got out. He put on 55 runs with Rizwan before being stumped by Shai Hope off Gudakesh Motie.

Anticipating a big hit, Babar came down the track but was undone by the drift and late spin wide of the crease only for Hope to do the rest. Unhappy with the dismissal, Babar slammed his bat in anger and disappointment as he walked back to the pavilion. He scored 47 off 64 balls which included one six and five fours.

In the process, Babar's century drought in international cricket continued. The last time the Pakistan batter smashed a three-figure mark in an ODI was against Nepal, scoring 151 in a match of Asia Cup 2023. Babar's last hundred in T20Is also came in 2023 while his previous century in Tests came in 2022.

Pakistan need 281 runs to win Earlier, Naseem Shan and Shaheen Shah Afridi combined for seven wickets as West Indies were all out for 280 in 49 overs. Sent into bat first, West Indies rode on fifties from Hope, Evin Lewis and Roston Chase to take the score to exact 280. Contributions from Keacy Carty (30) and Motie (31 not out) also helped he hosts. Sufiyan Muqeem, Ayub and Salman Agha also took a wicket each.

