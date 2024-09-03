Babar Azam’s fake retirement post sends shockwaves after Pakistan’s humiliating loss against Bangladesh

Babar Azam's recent poor form has led to criticism and fake retirement posts on social media. Despite this, Pakistan's Test coach Jason Gillispie remains confident in Azam's abilities.

Livemint
Updated3 Sep 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Pakistan’s Babar Azam walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth day of the second and last Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 2, 2024. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

Pakistan's veteran batsman Babar Azam has come under fire for his sub-par performances in recent times. Azam's underwhelming performances come at a time when Pakistan cricket is going through a lean patch, having been knocked out of both the T20 and ODI World Cups last year, leading to increased attacks on one of Pakistan's modern greats.

 

Also Read | Ex-Pak player wants comparisons between Virat, Babar to end; says this

In a recent spate of attacks, Azam has been targeted with a barrage of memes and fake posts suggesting that the veteran batsman has retired from international cricket. The first fake retirement post began circulating on social media on Monday, and the message was very similar to how a player might announce his retirement, leading many people to believe it was a post from Babar's original X account.

As the initial post gained traction on social media, a number of other fake retirement posts began to circulate.

Babar Azam's lean patch:

Babar Azam has been going through a lean patch for the last 12 months or so with the latest realization of that coming in recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh. In the four innings across 2 Test matches against Bangladesh, Azam scored 64 runs, leading to widespread criticism.

 

Also Read | PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi to replace Jay Shah as next ACC President: Report

In his last 10 innings, Azam has scored 190 runs in 10 Test innings at an average of 19 and his ODI average has also dipped to 19 to in the ODIs. Azam's T20 average, however, is a lit bit better at 38 but he hasn't been able to score big runs in recent times.

Also Read | Indian team should not go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Former Pak cricketer

However, despite the ongoing lean patch, Azam continues to enjoy the confidence of current Test coach of Pakistan, Jason Gillispie. The former Aussie great while speaking about Azam recently said, "Babar is a quality player. He is a world-class player. He is very close. I feel it. I am confident that we are going to see Babar scoring some big runs very soon. He probably hasn't converted the start he has got,"

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBabar Azam’s fake retirement post sends shockwaves after Pakistan’s humiliating loss against Bangladesh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue