Pakistan arrived in England for a five-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. While the series is set to start on May 22, a video has stirred controversy on social media. The clip features 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan while skipper Babar Azam seems to be involved off-camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Babar Azam not 'best choice' as Pakistan T20I captain: Shahid Afridi says he’s ‘surprised’ by PCB’s decision In the video, Babar Azam asks his teammate, “Abba, kya hua hai? Garmi hai? (What happened? Is it hot?)". Azam Khan says, “Bahot zyada garmi hai (it’s too hot)", and then is seen wiping his sweat with British currency notes. Babar Azam, among others, was heard laughing because of Azam Khan’s gesture.

Cricket fans have started criticising Babar and the Pakistan team over the cricketer’s actions, especially because of Pakistan’s current economic hardships. LiveMint could not verify the authenticity of the video, which was apparently uploaded by the Pakistan captain on Snapchat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Apart from a rare few in Pakistans sporting history, none have the charisma, impact and influence of any kind, nothing for a young kid to aspire about. The current lot is just hopeless," wrote one user on social media.

Also Read: PCB ‘unanimously’ sacks Shaheen Shah Afridi, reappoints Babar Azam as white-ball captain “That's why we always keep saying basic education is a must, these people travel to the world but don't learn the basic humane values. Send them to school pls before you send them to an international platform," came from another.

“People are dying due to food shortage in Pakistan, and this guy, instead of donating money to them, is paying for interet wifi and expensive mobile while sitting under a roof and mocking poor people," wrote another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Babar Azam wants his captaincy back in all three formats “People in Pakistan are craving for daily needs of roti and cricketers are shamelessly posting such videos," posted another.

Who is Azam Khan? Azam Khan has played only 11 matches for Pakistan. He has scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 154. His highest score in T20I matches in 30*. His average is 11.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!