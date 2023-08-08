'Bada bada controversy hota hai': Rohit Sharma skips question on Pakistan1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:06 PM IST
In a recent interaction with media, when the hitman was speaking about India's high-voltage clashes with Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023, he was as witty as expected.
Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his quirky responses to media interaction. His answers become headlines and attract a lot of memes too.
Following the response even his wife couldn't control herself and burst out laughing. In the 2022 World Cup, Virat Kohli-inspired Team India outclassed Pakistan in a final-ball thriller.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan has confirmed that the cricket team of the country will travel to India to participate in the ICC World Cup 2023. The decision comes as Pakistan was threatening to pull out of World Cup after India cleared that it will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.
“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the foreign ministry said in a release.