Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his quirky responses to media interaction. His answers become headlines and attract a lot of memes too.

In a recent interaction with the media, when the hitman was speaking about India's high-voltage clashes with Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023, he was as witty as expected.

In the interaction, Rohit was at an event in the United States, Rohit was asked to name the toughest bowler of Babar Azam's Pakistan side, to which his reply was hilarious.

The Indian skipper issued a cheeky response while replying to the question ahead of the Indo-Pak clash in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

“Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All fast bowlers in the Pakistan team are good. I will not going to pick any individual. It creates a big controversy). If I will take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I will take the second player’s name, then the third one will feel bad. I think all of them are good," HT quoted the Indian skipper as saying.