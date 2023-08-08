comScore
Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
'Bada bada controversy hota hai': Rohit Sharma skips question on Pakistan
Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his quirky responses to media interaction. His answers become headlines and attract a lot of memes too.

In a recent interaction with the media, when the hitman was speaking about India's high-voltage clashes with Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023, he was as witty as expected.

In the interaction, Rohit was at an event in the United States, Rohit was asked to name the toughest bowler of Babar Azam's Pakistan side, to which his reply was hilarious.

ALSO READ: Pakistan cricket team confirms visit to India for ICC World Cup 2023

The Indian skipper issued a cheeky response while replying to the question ahead of the Indo-Pak clash in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All fast bowlers in the Pakistan team are good. I will not going to pick any individual. It creates a big controversy). If I will take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I will take the second player’s name, then the third one will feel bad. I think all of them are good," HT quoted the Indian skipper as saying.

 

Following the response even his wife couldn't control herself and burst out laughing. In the 2022 World Cup, Virat Kohli-inspired Team India outclassed Pakistan in a final-ball thriller.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan has confirmed that the cricket team of the country will travel to India to participate in the ICC World Cup 2023. The decision comes as Pakistan was threatening to pull out of World Cup after India cleared that it will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the foreign ministry said in a release.

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 11:08 PM IST
