Ban CSK: PMK legislator makes demand for not selecting players from Tamil Nadu

Ban CSK: PMK legislator makes demand for not selecting players from Tamil Nadu1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:36 PM IST
- S P Venkateshwaran claimed, though it is branded as a Tamil Nadu team, CSK lacked talented players from the state in the current IPL edition.
Alleging that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) does not have any local players, Dharmapuri Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA SP Venkateshwaran on 11 April requested the Tamil Nadu government to ban the IPL franchisee.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×