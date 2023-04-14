Ban CSK: PMK legislator makes demand for not selecting players from Tamil Nadu

Alleging that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) does not have any local players, Dharmapuri Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA SP Venkateshwaran on 11 April requested the Tamil Nadu government to ban the IPL franchisee.

Venkateshwaran made the demands while seeking grants for the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in the Assembly on Tuesday. Later, while speaking to the media, the MLA said he just reflected the public sentiment in the Assembly.

S P Venkateshwaran claimed, though it is branded as a Tamil Nadu team, CSK lacked talented players from the state in the current IPL edition.

"They are making profits from our people through advertisements projecting it as a Tamil Nadu team. But there are no talented players from our State (in the team)," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajastan Royals defeated CSK by 3 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

