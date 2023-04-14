Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Ban CSK: PMK legislator makes demand for not selecting players from Tamil Nadu

1 min read . 10:36 PM IST Livemint
Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 12, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

  • S P Venkateshwaran claimed, though it is branded as a Tamil Nadu team, CSK lacked talented players from the state in the current IPL edition.

Alleging that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) does not have any local players, Dharmapuri Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA SP Venkateshwaran on 11 April requested the Tamil Nadu government to ban the IPL franchisee.

Venkateshwaran made the demands while seeking grants for the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in the Assembly on Tuesday. Later, while speaking to the media, the MLA said he just reflected the public sentiment in the Assembly.

S P Venkateshwaran claimed, though it is branded as a Tamil Nadu team, CSK lacked talented players from the state in the current IPL edition.

"They are making profits from our people through advertisements projecting it as a Tamil Nadu team. But there are no talented players from our State (in the team)," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajastan Royals defeated CSK by 3 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

With agency inputs.

