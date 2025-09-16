BAN vs AFG: Rashid Khan overtakes former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate for all-time T20 Asia Cup record; here're details

Rashid Khan overtook out-of-contention India seamer and his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar for most wickets in the T20 Asia Cup when the Afghanistan captain scalped two against Bangladesh on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The legs-spinner dismissed Litton Das and Saif Hassan to surpass Bhuvneshwar.

Advertisement

At present, Rashid has 14 wickets in 10 matches in the T20 Asia Cup - most by any bowler. Bhuvneshwar is second in the list with 13 scalps to his name. However, Rashid's record might be at risk later in the tournament with Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga two wickets shy of Rashid's record. Sri Lanka will play four more games in the ongoing edition.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were to a flier with Saif Hassan (30) and Tanzid Hasan Sakib (52) putting on 63 for the first wicket. Afghanistan pulled this back with a flurry of wickets before Towhid Hridoy's 26-run innings late in the innings helped Bangladesh cross 150-run mark.

Rashid came into the clash with 12 wickets to his name in the history of T20 Asia Cup. He equalled Bhuvneshwar when the Afghanistan spinner cleaned Saif Hassan with a googly in the seventh over. He had to wait to his fourth over to surpass the Indian, this time trapping Shamim Hossain. Rashid finally ended his four over spell with figures of 2/26.

Advertisement

Rashid made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. He stayed at the franchise till 2021, before shifting base to Gujarat Titans. Bhuvneshwar played for SRH for 10 years from 2014 to 2024 before moving to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.