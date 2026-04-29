BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Rain eases in Chattogram but drizzle still on, toss delayed

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Rain in chattogram has delayed toss for the second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Wednesday. After winning the historic ODI series against the Kiwis, Bangladesh started on a positive note in the T20I series, winning the opening game by six wickets at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. The same venue is hosting the second game.
New Zealand by far hold the edge over Bangladesh in T20Is. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, New Zealand lead by 15-5 margin with only one match ending in no result. The last time these two teams met, Bangladesh romped home by six wickets.
Unfortunately, no television channel in India has got the broadcast rights of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series. But having said that, fans can still get the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c) (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister
While the rain is making the players wait, the New Zealand cricketers are spending a quality time inside the dressing room. Here are some of the glimpses.
Good news from the ground as the rain has eased up. However, there is some drizzle still persists. It must be noted that the drainage system in this ground is among the best in the country. Having said that, the groundsmen will need some time to clear the water.
New Zealand have missed the services of captain Tom Latham in the first game due to a freak injury. Nick Kelly led the side. Latham is expected to return in the 2nd T20I.
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c) (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol
New Zealand by far hold the edge over Bangladesh in T20Is. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, New Zealand lead by 15-5 margin with only one match ending in no result. The last time these two teams met, Bangladesh romped home by six wickets.
Unfortunately, no television channel in India has got the broadcast rights of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series. But having said that, fans can still get the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.
New Zealand have toured Bangladesh with quiet a few new faces after the top names are either busy in IPL or PSL. As a result, the Kiwis have been able to win just one game on the tour so far - in the first ODI. Bangladesh defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the ODIs, before getting better of the opposition by 6 wickets in the first T20I.
It hasbeen raining in Chattogram at the moment as the toss is yet to take place. According to live visuals, the precipitation is still on with some parts of the field and the main pitch under covers.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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